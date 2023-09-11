Lottery ticket worth $2.4 million sold in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Check those numbers! A lottery ticket worth over $2 million was sold in Tempe over the weekend.

The Arizona Lottery says the $2.4 million The Pick jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip store at 2195 E. Southern Ave. The winning numbers for the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 9, were 8, 12, 19, 23, 34 and 44.

In addition, a Mega Millions ticket worth $10,000 was sold on Friday, Sept. 8, at a Shell Food Mart located at 2737 N. Power Road in Mesa. Friday’s winning numbers for Mega Millions were 3, 12, 17, 51, 62 and 1.

In other lottery news, the next Powerball drawing is Monday night for a jackpot worth $522 million. The estimated cash value is $252 million.

