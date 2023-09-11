11-month-old baby dies after being found submerged in Phoenix bathtub
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 11-month-old baby has died after being found in a bathtub at a home in Phoenix on Sunday evening.
Phoenix Fire says they were called to a home near 19th and Southern Avenues after an infant was found submerged in a bathtub at a home. The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Phoenix police are on the scene investigating the incident.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.