11-month-old baby dies after being found submerged in Phoenix bathtub

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 11-month-old baby has died after being found in a bathtub at a home in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Phoenix Fire says they were called to a home near 19th and Southern Avenues after an infant was found submerged in a bathtub at a home. The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Phoenix police are on the scene investigating the incident.

