11-month-old baby dies after being found submerged in Phoenix bathtub

Phoenix police are on the scene investigating the incident.
Phoenix police are on the scene investigating the incident.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 11-month-old baby has died after being found in a bathtub at a home in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

Phoenix Fire says they were called to a home near 19th and Southern Avenues after an infant was found submerged in a bathtub at a home. The baby was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Phoenix police are on the scene investigating the incident.

