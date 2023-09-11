Former Buckeye teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes involving student

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A former teacher has been arrested for sex crimes involving a student, Buckeye police announced on Monday. Jessica Kramer, 42, was arrested following a months-long investigation.

On April 18, staff at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies reportedly received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between Kramer, who previously worked there, and a 17-year-old male student. School staff notified police, and the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit began investigating.

According to Buckeye police, detectives learned the alleged sexual abuse began around August 2022, shortly before Kramer left the school in October. Once the investigation was complete, evidence was turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. A county grand jury later indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Kramer was arrested at her Buckeye home Monday morning and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

