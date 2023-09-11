Your Life
Events in Phoenix-area cities reflect on 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Many cities and towns are commemorating 9/11 today in their own ways. In the Valley, we have the 9/11 Tower Challenge, the Gilbert 9/11 Memorial, the Tempe Healing Fields and more.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monday marks a somber anniversary in our nation’s history. It was 22 years ago today, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, that our country was attacked by terrorists. Almost 3,000 Americans were killed.

Ceremonies to remember the tragic day are being held across the country, including parts of the Valley. Below are some of those events paying tribute to those lost.

Tempe Healing Fields

The Tempe Healing Fields honors the victims at the World Trade Center, with nearly 3,000 American flags planted at Tempe Beach Park, one for each person who died at the Twin Towers. There will be a candlelight vigil Monday at 7 p.m. Tap/click here for more information.

Nearly 3,000 flags are planted to honor each of the victims killed on Sept. 11, 2001 on the field located at Tempe Beach Park.

Gilbert 9/11 Memorial

The memorial was revealed on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 in 2011. It features an 8-foot steel girder beam that once held up the north tower of the World Trade Center. The town of Gilbert will hold a ceremony at the memorial at 6 p.m.

The 9/11 memorial in Gilbert was revealed in 2011, the 10th anniversary of the attacks. The centerpiece of the memorial is a steel girder from one of the World Trade Center towers.

The 9/11 Tower Challenge in Glendale’s Diamond Desert Arena

The World Trade Center’s twin towers had 110 floors, with 2071 steps. The idea behind the 9/11 Tower Challenge is that each step taken by participants represents the floors and steps of the WTC. It’s too late to register for the event, but you can learn more about the event if you’re interested in taking part next year.

Cities and towns around the U.S. are commemorating 9/11 in their own ways. In Glendale, Arizona there's the 9/11 Tower Challenge.

St. Mary’s and United Food Banks Meal Packing

More than 750 people across the Valley will spend the day packing hundreds of thousands of meals for United Food Bank and St. Mary’s Food Bank. This is the 5th year for the Arizona’a meal pack for 9/11 Day, one of 18 organized in cities across the country. It’s part of 9/11 Day, a national day of service and remembrance.

It's also a national day of service on 9/11 and many chose not just to remember, but to pack food for those in need in Arizona.

Reeny Shannon and Everest Answer The Call

First responders from all over the country answered the call to help at ground zero in New York. This included a few four-legged heroes. They’re called the 9/11 dogs and one of them was with Arizona Task Force One.

Reeny Shannon, a retired Peoria firefighter, recalls her time searching for survivors with K9 Everest at the twin towers after they fell on 9/11.

