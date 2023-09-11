Your Life
Doorbell camera shows thieves using tow truck to steal new truck from north Phoenix home

The bold thieves used a tow truck in the dead of night to make off with the expensive pickup and everything inside near 22nd Avenue and North Valley Parkway.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A north Phoenix couple said they feel violated after someone stole their truck from right in front of their home. The bold thieves used a tow truck in the dead of night to make off with the expensive pickup and everything inside. It happened earlier this week near 22nd Avenue and North Valley Parkway.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured Tuesday’s theft, and it’s perhaps the best piece of evidence police have to find suspects in this case. The surveillance video doesn’t look like anything out of the ordinary, but it shows a crime involving a rouge tow truck hauling away a new truck in the dead of night.

“As soon as I walked out and saw it was gone, I knew someone stole the truck,” said Jimmy Juber. The suspects snagged it from right in front of his north Phoenix home. “I’m feeling, well violated for sure,” he said.

Juber had his 2023 GMC Sierra Denali for less than a year, but he took pride in his truck. He never expected it would end up stripped down to nearly nothing. Just a day after it was stolen, police recovered the cab near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road, with a shattered windshield and not much else. “It was horrible. I mean, I was expecting them to have taken it apart, but not to that extent. I mean, they didn’t leave nothing,” said Juber.

For Juber, it’s not just the loss of the truck that hurts. The loss of some sentimental items kept inside is also tough to accept, such as a shovel from his late father’s time in the U.S. Army and his childhood wagon that he was fixing up for his granddaughter. “Those things you just can’t replace,” he said.

His fiancee, Tiffany Case, was shocked by how clever crooks can be despite measures intended to protect you and your property. “To find out how quick they can manipulate the system and just shut that down where OnStar, it didn’t help. I mean, it didn’t make a difference,” said Case. “These guys know what they’re doing. They’re professionals.”

This couple are not the only ones who have dealt with this. Last summer, similar crimes were happening where tow trucks stole expensive trucks from driveways and disabled OnStar.

Phoenix police said they are following all leads on this latest theft and are working with other cities to see if there are any connected cases.

