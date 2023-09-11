Arizona Humane Society helps reunite Army sergeant with dog after 10-month deployment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a heartwarming reunion months in the making for a soldier and his one-year-old dog, thanks to the help of the Arizona Humane Society.

Army Sgt. Brayden Powell was deployed overseas to Europe last October. Powell’s original plans to care for his American pit bull terrier, Tillman, fell through, and the serviceman worried he might need to give up his beloved companion. However, Powell learned of the Arizona Humane Society’s Project Active Duty program and turned to them for help. The program lets members of the military place their pets in foster homes through AHS for the length of their deployment. AHS helped Powell find a foster home for Tillman, where a family cared for him for the past ten months.

“It was nice knowing that he was with a family with kids, around other people; that way, he’s getting that one-on-one time, but at the same time, around a lot of people too,” said Powell. “He was getting spoiled, so that was perfect for him and for me, and I’m sure it was good for the kids too.”

In August, Powell and Tillman reunited once he returned from his deployment, where Tillman, overjoyed to see his owner, greeted him with lots of licks and love. Powell says he’s looking forward to enjoying life again with his best friend. “That’s my shotgun rider, so, just driving around, going to the lake, hanging out with Tillman.”

The Project Active Duty program began in response to the 9/11 attack and serves as a way to give back to those who serve our country. The program allows service members leaving for deployment to leave their pets with AHS, giving them peace of mind knowing that their furry friends will be waiting for them when they return. The animals are placed with Foster Heros, who provide a temporary safe haven for the pets whose owners are in a critical time of need.

