Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

22nd anniversary of 9/11 brings new pain for Arizona family members of victims

Some families are frustrated that the PGA merged with LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. The country is accused of funding the 9/11 attacks.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Twenty-two years after the 9/11 attacks, there is new outrage for victims and their families. There are possible plea negotiations where the FBI may take the death penalty off the table for Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the attacks, and his four counterparts.

Michael McAvoy, who lives in Scottsdale, says the grief will never go away. He lost both his older brother, a firefighter, and his best friend, who worked in the World Trade Center. He says the pain this time of year never gets easier, but this year, with talks of these plea negotiations, comes new anger.

The prosecution of Mohammed and his counterparts has been years in the making and has been delayed several times by legal disputes. There is still no trial date sent.

The FBI and Pentagon reportedly sent letters to family members of victims who died asking them how they would feel if the death penalty was removed. McAvoy did not receive a letter but says if this is true, he can’t understand why the mastermind behind the attacks would not be put to death.

“If anyone is going to get the death penalty in the history of America, certainly the guy who thought of the plan to attack our country and to kill innocent civilians on purpose should have been put to death a long time ago,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy also says the recent merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia-based LIV Golf has added to the pain, as some say Saudi operatives played a key role in the 9/11 attacks. He says it’s a shame that it seems money has become more important than anything else.

McAvoy says he will spend the day at the Tempe Healing Field honoring his brother and best friend. But he says even two decades later, it never gets any easier.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility
Singh now faces a murder charge stemming from the weekend wreck.
1 dead after fiery crash in Parker; semi-truck driver accused of impairment

Latest News

Hundreds of volunteers pack food at the St. Mary's Food Bank for those in need.
Arizona Food bank volunteers packing meals for 9/11
The 100 Club of Arizona has been putting on the 9/11 Tower Challenge since 2016. The event...
Honoring first responders with the 9/11 Tower Challenge in Glendale
Nearly 3,000 flags are planted at the Tempe Healing Field to honor the lives lost on 9/11.
Tempe Healing Field honors 9/11 victims
Members of the American Legion Pat Tillman Post #117 in Phoenix are signing Christmas cards to...
Phoenix American Legion members send love to those serving overseas