Suspect on the loose after running red light, killing pedestrian, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly ran a red light, killed a pedestrian, hit another car and crashed into a bus stop Saturday night in west Phoenix.

Police say that around 11 p.m., a pickup truck driver was going north on 59th Avenue when he ran a red light and killed a man walking in the crosswalk on the south side of Camelback Road. The truck driver allegedly continued into the intersection and crashed into a car going west on Camelback Road. Finally, the truck hit a bus stop, where it came to a stop. The suspect driver got out and ran, leaving a woman passenger behind in the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics, and the truck passenger had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries, and she wasn’t taken to a hospital for treatment.

Phoenix police say they know the suspect’s identity and are looking for him. The department hasn’t yet shared what the man looks like or his name. He is still outstanding at this time.

