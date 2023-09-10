Sun Devils shut out in second half of 27-15 loss to Oklahoma State

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Before Saturday’s game, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talked with his opposite number for the night, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy. Like Dillingham, Gundy is coaching at his alma mater, but where Dillingham―who at 33 is the youngest head coach in the FBS—is in his first season as a head coach, Gundy is in his 19th leading the Cowboys. The veteran coach outlined how it took four years before his culture fully clicked in Stillwater, with success finally following. He gave Dillingham some advice.

Don’t waver. Don’t worry about the results right now. If you stay true to the process, the results will happen.

While Dillingham has eyes on the future of Sun Devil football, he also knows that his team could have also had the result they wanted on Saturday. ASU held a 15-10 halftime lead, but while their defense put forth a valiant and effective effort, the offense was shut out over the final 30 minutes in the 27-15 loss.

“At the end of the day, we have to be more consistent in the second half,” Dillingham said. “We didn’t put together a drive.”

The loss drops the Sun Devils to 1-1 on the season. While the defense impressed, an injury-ravaged offensive line, execution mistakes, and the growing pains of a freshman quarterback are among the key issues to address in this young season.

“This is something you have to build upon,” said defensive end B.J Green. “(Dillingham) has always been preaching how we’re going to respond to adversity. That’s the challenge we have for this week, and we’re going to accept that challenge and face it head-first.”

The Activation

“Nobody cares about your circumstance.” - Kenny Dillingham

The Result

Coming off last week’s weather-delayed and uninspiring win over Southern Utah, the Sun Devils had an opportunity to make a statement against Power 5 opponent (and future conference rival) Oklahoma State. However, they were dealt a quick blow to an already depleted offensive line on their first drive when starting right tackle Emmit Bohle was carted off with a leg injury.

On their second possession of the night, the Sun Devil offense found its footing. A 17-yard run by Elijhah Badger was followed by a powerful 11-yard run by DeCarlos Brooks to enter Oklahoma State territory. Brooks moved the chains with a 9-yard reception on a third-and-8, and ASU was soon in the redzone. It was there that they unveiled a package featuring running back Cam Skattebo taking direct snaps out of the Wildcat (WildSkat?) formation. After a 6-yard run, Skattebo took the next snap 13 yards for a touchdown, with Brooks leading the way and throwing a key block.

“It worked really well early,” Dillingham said. “We were in 14 personnel (one running back, four tight ends). They showed to match 14 personnel. They did that early, so we took advantage of some things.”

ASU held the lead into the second quarter, but a poor 30-yard punt by Josh Carlson set Oklahoma State up at the Sun Devils’ 43-yard line. Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman, one of three quarterbacks to see action for the Cowboys, took advantage of soft ASU coverage to drive deep into Sun Devil territory, where Ollie Gordon scored on a 2-yard run.

The tie was short-lived. On the fourth play of ASU’s ensuing drive, a play-action pass saw Jaden Rashada connect with Badger for a 65-yard touchdown, keyed by a block by Brooks.

An offside penalty on Oklahoma State on the extra point try had Dillingham opt to go for two, which was successfully converted hy Skattebo.

With Gunnar Gundy―Mike’s son―taking over at quarterback, the Cowboys drove into ASU territory, but had to settle for a 52-yard by Alex Hale to cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 15-10.

ASU received the opening kickoff of the second half and appeared poised to add to their lead. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the OSU 40-yard line, Skattebo was stuffed for no gain and the Cowboys took over on downs.

“You’re not going to win football games when you’re not converting third-and-1s and fourth-and-1s,” Dillingham said.

In the first half, ASU held Oklahoma State to zero yards rushing. That trend was promptly reversed on OSU’s first drive after the fourth down stop. A 31-yard run by Gordon got the Cowboys in Sun Devil territory, and a defensive holding call on Ro Torrence negated what would have been a key sack by Clayton Smith. Two more Gordon runs set OSU up for a 3-yard touchdown pass from Gundy to De’Zhaun Stribling.

On the next ASU drive, Rashada was intercepted by Lyrik Rawls, but ASU escaped damage when Hale missed a field goal try from 49 yards. Early in the fourth quarter, on a third-and-4, Rashada hit wide receiver Xavier Guillory in stride over the middle, with plenty of room to run. Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, Guillory dropped the pass, forcing ASU to punt.

Another short punt by Carlson set the Cowboys up at their 43. With Garrett Rangel at quarterback, a 34-yard Jaden Nixon run got OSU deep in ASU territory. But the Sun Devil defense rose to the occasion, turning a first-and-goal from their 1-yard line into a field goal that kept it a one-score game at 20-15.

However, the offense could not take advantage. A third-and-1 run by tight end Jalin Conyers was stuffed. Facing a fourth-and-2 from their own 33 with just over six minutes left, Dillingham opted to go for it rather than punt. Rashada’s pass to Skattebo was off target.

“We were getting into manageable down and distances, and we weren’t getting the job done,” said DIllingham, who cited the analytical data on fourth-down conversions. “The issue is, we didn’t convert those, and when you don’t convert those, it is a turnover. You’re playing the odds you’re going to convert the majority of those.”

Six plays later, Rangel hit Brennan Presley for a 16-yard score to seal the win for Oklahoma State.

The Critical Moment

The second half was a quagmire for a Sun Devil offense, in part from some quality adjustments by the Oklahoma State staff and in one key instance, by a crucial mistake. On a third-and-4, Rashada’s throw hit Guillory in stride. The reception would not only have moved the chains, it could have resulted in a go-ahead touchdown, given Guillory’s speed.

Instead, the ball bounced off his hands and fell incomplete.

“Unfortunate. Those were critical plays in the game,” Dillingham said.

The Offense

ASU’s offensive line issues were front and center Saturday night. Starting left tackle Isaia Glass and top guard reserve Cade Briggs were out due to injury. Bohle’s injury cost the Sun Devils’ their starting right tackle on their opening drive, forcing Max Iheanachor, a junior college transfer, into his first career FBS action. The unit struggled both in run blocking and pass protection throughout the night.

“Some plays good, some plays bad,” said Dillingham of the line. “We have to get more vertical movement and more movement in the run game.”

The issues in generating a push in the trenches was most pronounced in short-yardage situations. After success early in the game, Oklahoma State adjusted well and shut down the Devils.

“They kept their 3-3-5 on the field against 14 personnel, and fourth-and-1s were stopping the run,” said Dillingham. “That’s something that we can’t have happen.”

“That’s the story of the game. If you convert fourth-and-1s, the game is different.”

It made for an uneven night for Rashada. In his second start as a true freshman, he completed 16 of 29 throws for 167 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Before a desperation 34-yard connection late in the game’s waning moments, his longest completion other than Badger’s 65-yard touchdown was for just nine yards.

“I thought I could have did a way better job,” Rashada said.

In the second half, the Cowboys’ moved their secondary back, daring the Sun Devil run game to attack them. It’s a gamble that paid off, as ASU averaged just 2.9 yards per carry in the final 30 minutes.

“In the first half, (Rashada) came out and played pretty well,” said Dillingham. “In the second half, they took away the deep ball. They backed everybody up and challenged us to run the ball, and we still couldn’t get into a rhythm running the ball. When you can’t run the ball consistently enough against that defense, it’s a challenge because they play with an extra safety. When he’s not in the run fit, and he’s playing the vertical passing game, you’re plus one in the run game. Throwing the ball, other than screens, you’re going to be throwing into bad numbers.”

While acknowledging the room for growth, Dillingham praised his young quarterback for his resiliency.

“He went back into the game as a young buck. He didn’t cower. He didn’t put his head down, and he responded,” said Dillingham said. “That’s what this program is about. That’s what it’s going to be about.”

Rashada’s growth and development is going to be a primary focus on this season, and he understands the shortcomings that need to be addressed.

“I gotta deal with some things better,” Rashada said. “Stay positive, and gather your teammates around. You learn more from losses than you do wins. We’ll learn from this and come back better next week.”

Skattebo led the team with 62 yards rushing, with Brooks adding 27. On the first carry of his career, freshman Kyson Brown fumbled, but the ball was recovered by a teammate. Badger scored on the 65-yard pass, but other than that was held in check, with just two catches for 15 yards. Star tight end Jalin Conyers managed just 17 yards on his four catches, and Guillory gained 47 on four receptions, but 34 came on a late catch when the game was out of reach.

It was ineffective, often ugly, and with the questions on the line likely to persist, the issues won’t be going away any time soon. It will fall on the staff to scheme to the unit’s strengths while aiming to mitigate the exposure to their weaknesses.

“We have to be more creative offensively as a staff that if we’re not winning that, I’ve got to find an alternative route to be successful in those situations,” said Dillingham.

The Defense

ASU’s defense is proving to be a quality unit. While the 27 points allowed may not look good, they were consistently put into tough spots by the failures of the Sun Devil offense, and more often than not, played well. In the first half, ASU held OSU to 141 yards, all of which came through the air, and just 10 points. The pass rush was particularly effective, with three sacks.

“They (the ASU defensive line) were dominating up front, and it helped us in the backend because they were trying to get the ball out a lot faster,” linebacker Travion Brown said.

Ends B.J Green (two sacks and three quarterback hurries) and Clayton Smith were explosive off the ball, while tackle Dashaun Mallory anchored the middle. But as the game wore on and the unit was called upon time and time again, they wore down and cracks began to show.

“Our defensive line did a really nice job getting into the backfield,” said Dillingham. “The first half, we did a phenomenal job stopping the run. The second half, they leaned on us a little bit.”

After holding the Cowboys without a single rushing yard in the first half, ASU allowed 113 in the second. Depth issues, particularly at defensive tackle, were exposed.

“Good stuff happens when everyone is doing their job at the same time, and I feel like we strayed from that a little bit,” Green said.

Despite the loss, it was another encouraging showing for a defense that looks like it will need to carry the burden as the offense finds its footing in the coming weeks.

The Top 3

Here are three Sun Devils who stood out against Oklahoma State.

DE B.J. Green: A game-changing force off the edge, Green’s three tackles-for-loss are a career-high.

RB DeCarlos Brooks: Hard runs, key blocks, and first down pick ups, Brooks continues to excel doing the dirty work for the ASU offense.

RB Cam Skattebo: Another game with a score, Skattebo remains the focal point of the offense.

The Question: What’s behind these second-half struggles?

31-3. That’s been the margin ASU has been outscored by in the second halves over the first two weeks. Three points against a FCS defense and an OSU unit playing just its second game in a new scheme. That won’t get it done.

After both games, Dillingham cited rhythm as a primary factor in the second-half issues. Last week, a nearly three-hour storm delay could be blamed. This week? That’s more complicated, but it comes down to coaching.

“We’ve got to get into a rhythm and establish some drives,” Dillingham said. “It’s our job to adjust if things aren’t working, even if we think it’s the best thing.”

“We have to be more creative to find a way to be successful throughout the entire football game. I take responsibility for that.”

ASU has offensive playmakers that can change games. They have an attacking defense that can make stops. But how quickly can they get everything, and everyone, on the same page? This is a team featuring 78 new players and a mostly-new coaching staff. While Gundy may be preaching patience to Dillingham, the young coach and his players don’t want to wait.

“It’s not a loss, it’s a lesson,” said Green. “(We need to be) consistently good, not occasionally great.”

The Next Step

ASU closes out their non-conference schedule with a home battle against Fresno State next Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with TV coverage on FS1. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the year with a 34-31 win over FCS opponent Eastern Washington in double overtime, which came after an impressive road win over Purdue.

The Extra Points

Skattebo went over 2,000 career rushing yards.

On his 65-yard touchdown, Badger topped 1,000 career receiving yards.

