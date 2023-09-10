Your Life
Sun Devil fans brave heat for ASU football game in Tempe

Arizona State University fans are in the stands cheering on the Sun Devils despite the excessive heat.
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Sun Devil Marching Band, photos with Sparky, cornhole, and airbrush tattoos are the tone for another season of ASU Football during game two tailgates Saturday. “Go Devils!” cheered ASU freshman Willem Murrieta alongside his friends. These fans are dedicated.

“We do not miss a game,” Heidi Schmidt said. “I haven’t missed a game in 18 straight years,” added her husband, Mike Schmidt, an ASU alum.

The extreme heat did not stop die hard fans from coming out to tailgate. Everyone Arizona’s Family talked with said they simply made sure to hydrate. Temperatures hit 114 degrees Saturday, marking the hottest day ever recorded on this date.

“Of course it is,” ASU senior Mikayla Siegler said. The first home game was delayed due to a dust storm and the heat during game two was extreme.

“We make it through dust, and heat, and maybe rain next time. You never know, honestly,” Siegler said.

“It’s Arizona, so I mean, we use that as our home field advantage,” said Matt Perrius, who graduated from ASU in 1998. He said the weather doesn’t phase his group of friends. They show up and show out no matter what and are tailgating pros.

“We’ve had this spot for about 15 years now,” Perrius’ friend Travis Breedlove said. Breedlove graduated from ASU in 2002 and met Perrius in ASU’s band. Good food, and of course, football gets them together each season. They’re now season ticket holders. “Just activate the Valley. Seriously, get out here and support this team,” Breedlove said.

School pride runs deep for the Sun Devils. It’s tradition, regardless of the weather. “Rain, shine, snow, sleet, whatever, I wear this suit. Or oppressive heat, yes,” Schmidt said while wearing a suit decked out in ASU colors and Sun Devil logos.

It was a sea of black in the student section for Saturday’s blackout game. Some people told Arizona’s Family they thought it was kind of odd to have everyone dress in black during triple-digit temperatures, but Sun Devil fans said they are happy to do whatever it takes to support their team.

