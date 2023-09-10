Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Security guard shot in head outside high school football game

Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium...
Police say the shooting happened after a large fight broke out outside of the football stadium in a school parking lot.(Source: WKTV via CNN)
By WKTV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) - A security guard for a New York school district was hospitalized after he was shot in the head outside a high school football game.

Police say the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Saturday as a football game between Proctor High School and Binghamton High School was ending. A large fight broke out outside of the football stadium in a school parking lot, according to a release from the police department.

At least two Utica City School District security officers tried to break up the fight. Police say at least two gun shots were fired, with one hitting a security guard in the back of the head.

The guard was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police praised the security officers who tried to break up the fight, saying they “put themselves in harm’s way so the spectators and students watching the game were not in danger.”

There were four Utica Police officers and eight district security guards working the game.

Police have not yet found the weapon used in the shooting nor identified a suspect. They are looking through surveillance and social media videos to determine more about the incident.

Police are also asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Latest News

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain,...
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men’s final
The government called for a three-day period of national mourning. (CNN)
Thousands dead after earthquake in Morocco
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023,...
Biden finds a new friend in Vietnam as American CEOs look for alternatives to Chinese factories
The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the...
Prosecutor files criminal proceedings against Spanish soccer chief