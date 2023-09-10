Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Principal goes skydiving after students raise over $44,000 for Gilbert-area elementary school

The school community raised more than $44,000, which will help put on the school's seasonal festivals, support teachers, and renovate the library.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley elementary school principal took a daring leap to fulfill a promise to his students. On Saturday, Coronado Elementary Principal Jeff Armstrong went skydiving after his students and community raised over $44,000 for the Gilbert school.

“My PTA was able to raise $44,000 for our school. And the incentive was for me to skydive, and I’m fulfilling that promise today,” Armstrong said before making his skydiving jump. Armstrong initially challenged his school community to raise $35,000, and in return, he vowed to conquer his fears and skydive for the first time. However, Coronado Elementary School surpassed the goal, raising a total of $44,350.

Students, families and friends gathered at Skydive Arizona in Eloy to watch Principal Armstrong face his fear of skydiving and greet him when he landed. “How’s it feel? It was great. Coronado, we thank you guys. Amazing community. Amazing kids and even better parents, so thank you so much for giving us this opportunity and more than anything, thank you for caring so much to help us renovate our library. I appreciate it. I really do,” said Armstrong.

The money raised will help put on the school’s seasonal festivals, support teachers, and renovate the school library.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

The school community raised more than $44,000, which will help put on the school's seasonal...
Gilbert principal goes skydiving after students raise $44K for school
We are continuing the First Alert through Sunday as temperatures are once again expected to be...
First Alert Weather: Phoenix breaks record for 110+ degree days as hot temps continue
The ASU Gammage has announced its 2023-2024 "Simply the Best" Broadway season line-up.
Tickets for the best of Broadway season at ASU Gammage go on sale Monday
Clouds surround downtown Phoenix at sunset, Sunday, July 30, 2023. The city so far this year...
Phoenix hits new heat record after 54 days reaching at least 110 degrees this year