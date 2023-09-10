Phoenix police investigating officer-involved shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Glendale on Saturday night.

Police were called to an aggravated assault near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, where a victim was reportedly being held at gunpoint. Police say officers located the suspect in a neighborhood near 91st and Glendale Avenues, just east of the Westgate Entertainment District, and the officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police say the suspect is not outstanding. It is not known if any officers were injured in the shooting. Traffic is closed off in the area as police investigate what led to the shooting.

Phoenix Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting incident that occurred in the area of 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.



Local traffic in the area will be closed off during this investigation. The suspect is not outstanding. pic.twitter.com/fmVJvbs12d — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 10, 2023

This is the 45th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 60th in the state this year.

