Phoenix woman shares scary experience of being chased while out on a walk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A video showing a woman from Phoenix running up to a home asking for help after someone in a truck was chasing her has gone viral. Claudia Marquez spoke exclusively with Arizona’s Family on Saturday to warn her neighbors to pay attention to their surroundings.

Marquez has lived in the neighborhood near Lookout Mountain for 12 years and has never seen anything bad happen. That’s why she never worried when she went out for a walk almost every day. “It’s my routine. Always the same path,” she said in Spanish.

However, this Saturday is only the second time she’s returned to her old routine. She hasn’t done it alone since her walk on the evening of Aug. 12. Marquez said she decided to go for a short walk before the sun went down. She thought about taking her phone but decided not to because she wouldn’t be out for long. She said she noticed a white truck when she walked about three blocks from her home.

“Suddenly, I see a truck. It started moving towards me very aggressively. I thought the driver was drunk or on drugs,” she said. Marquez said she moved further from the street, but the driver made a U-turn. That’s when she started running. She said the driver honked at her and then stopped at another street. However, she said the driver followed her in reverse, trying to align the passenger-side door with her.

“I’ve never felt in danger like that before. Never,” she said. Marquez said she somehow managed to cross the street. Without her cellphone, her only option was to run for help.

She went up to a home and pushed the Ring doorbell button. Out of breath and with a limited English vocabulary, Marquez had trouble telling the homeowner what was happening. Surveillance video showed a part of a vehicle driving slowly past the home. Marquez said the truck had stopped near the home while she asked for help.

The woman was on her nightly jog when someone started following her, so she ran to a stranger's home for help.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the homeowner, Mandy Hunt, earlier this week. Hunt initially hesitated to answer the door. Her husband soon went outside to speak with Marquez in Spanish and offered his phone to call her family. The homeowners also gave Marquez water and a towel. “When the husband came out, the truck left,” said Marquez.

She said she understood why Hunt was hesitant to open the door. Marquez said she might’ve done the same since the neighborhood has grown, and you don’t know who lives near you. She’s grateful they did help her and potentially saved her life.

Marquez said she called police two days after the initial shock wore off but was told it was too late. After the interview with Arizona’s Family, she decided to call them again but said she was told the same thing.

She said she had trouble sleeping for two weeks following the incident and was dealing with anxiety. She was too scared to leave her home. “For now, I’m working on myself. This was an incident where I panicked like never before. I now know that sometimes we feel safe, but the reality is that we’re not,” she said.

Marquez said she is happy that the video shared by her neighbors on social media has gone viral. That way, her neighborhood and other people are more vigilant.

She now makes sure to go out for a walk with a friend or family member and always carries a fully charged phone and pepper spray. Marquez hasn’t seen the truck again and hopes she never will.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.