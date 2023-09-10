Person dies after being struck by 2 cars on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after a crash on a Glendale freeway late Saturday night. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, just before midnight, a driver struck a person who was walking across the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way. The unidentified victim was then hit by a second car and died at the scene.

Investigators say the two drivers weren’t hurt. The freeway was closed at Camelback Road but reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

