Person dies after being struck by 2 cars on Loop 101 in Glendale

The freeway was closed at Camelback Road but reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
The freeway was closed at Camelback Road but reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead after a crash on a Glendale freeway late Saturday night. According to Department of Public Safety troopers, just before midnight, a driver struck a person who was walking across the northbound lanes on the Loop 101 near Cardinals Way. The unidentified victim was then hit by a second car and died at the scene.

Investigators say the two drivers weren’t hurt. The freeway was closed at Camelback Road but reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

