Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New housing voucher program for Arizona renters starts in October

The goal is to give families more options to live in competitive rental markets like Phoenix.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is making $113 million available for a housing choice voucher program aimed at helping low-income families.

As evictions continue to rise, especially here in Maricopa County, folks can utilize more aid from the 2024 housing voucher program starting Oct. 1. This should allow more renters to keep up with rising rent as the program also increases the maximum amount a voucher can have, for those using the program. HUD reported a 12% rent increase nationwide, and fewer people are using the vouchers in recent years, so the department made available $113 million to the housing choice voucher fund.

The goal is to give families more options to live in competitive rental markets like Phoenix. Rental expert Jon Leckie says that from August to February, it’s normal to see dips in demand to rent in the Valley. He also says that from pre-pandemic to May 2022, rent rates have risen by about $600 a month.

“That $600 differential is really double what we have seen in most markets, certain at the national level,” he says. “Median rents rose about $300 during that period, and that represents a 37% increase in prices in just three years; that’s pretty extreme.”

The median rent price in metro Phoenix is still a little over $2,100, and Leckie says that’s actually higher than the national median — just over $2,000. Leckie also explains that because of the consistent trend in higher rent rates, the market has effectively established a new pricing floor instead of seeing a drop or reprieve for renters in the near future.

So, if you need extra money to try and reach your rent needs in the Valley, the 2024 housing voucher program’s new funding goes into effect on Oct. 1.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Goodyear police shared this image of the skull with Arizona's Family
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill in Goodyear, police say
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago and now, for the first time, we’re seeing video...
Video: Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's new rental aid program begins Oct. 1.
New housing aid coming to Arizona renters in October
He is still outstanding at this time.
Suspect on the loose after running red light, killing pedestrian, Phoenix police say
Traffic is closed off in the area as police investigate what led to the shooting.
Alleged carjacker dead after being shot by 3 Phoenix officers in Glendale
Die hard Sun Devil fans bear the heat during the ASU blackout game in Tempe.
Sun Devil fans brave heat for ASU football game in Tempe