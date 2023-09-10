Your Life
Man dead after shooting in south Phoenix

Phoenix police were called to shots fired near Central Avenue and Illini Street, just north of...
Phoenix police were called to shots fired near Central Avenue and Illini Street, just north of Broadway Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting in south Phoenix left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Phoenix police were called to shots fired near Central Avenue and Illini Street, just north of Broadway Road. Officers arrived and found 43-year-old Bobby Thomas, who had been shot. Thomas was taken to the hospital, where he died. Officers detained several people at the scene who spoke with detectives about the shooting.

According to police, witnesses told detectives that Thomas had pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a woman when another person, unknown to the witnesses, shot him. Additional details on what led to the shooting are still under investigation, and detectives continue to collect and analyze evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

