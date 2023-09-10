First Alert Weather: Phoenix breaks record for 110+ degree days as hot temps continue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have officially broken the record for 110+ degree days in Phoenix. In 2023, we have now had 54 days with temperatures at or above 110. The previous record was 53 days back in 2020; we only get 21 days a year on average.

We are continuing the First Alert through Sunday as temperatures are once again expected to be above normal and hot, around 110 degrees in Phoenix. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday evening. The record for Sunday is 111 degrees, set back in 1990.

Temperatures will begin to trend downwards Sunday, with increasing clouds throughout the day across the region. Due to an increase in mid-level moisture, some showers and storms are developing on Saturday evening, mainly across the higher terrain in the state. The increase in clouds and moisture Sunday is associated with Tropical Storm Jova, which could bring rain chances over southern California.

By the middle of the week, high pressure will fall back to the south, keeping temperatures near normal for this time of the year, 103 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday, there is a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorm activity over the higher terrain, mainly north and east of Phoenix.

