First Alert Weather: Phoenix breaks another heat record, with temps cooling down this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This morning’s low temperature in Phoenix was 90 degrees, which not only breaks the record for high minimum temperature (the previous record was 87 degrees in 1983) but is also the latest 90-degree overnight low ever recorded. Our average overnight low temperature for this time of the year is 80 degrees.

Our high temperature in Phoenix has once again broken a record. The record for today is 111 degrees, set back in 1990, and this is now the 55th day we have had a temperature of 110 degrees or warmer in Phoenix. On average, we get about 21 of these days. This is also the latest reading of 113 degrees that has been recorded.

We have increasing moisture from the west, which will bring cloud coverage into the state, and we will have an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity from Monday evening into Tuesday. We could see virga or light showers across the state overnight today, and the increase in moisture is all thanks to remnants of tropical cyclone Jova that has been offshore of the southern California coast. This, mixed with troughing, will allow the best chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop across the lower deserts. Better chances will be in the higher terrain tomorrow through Wednesday morning. The wind will also pick up the next couple of afternoons.

Thanks to the increase in moisture, temperatures will come down a bit, dropping to near normal, 102 degrees for this time of the year, throughout the work week.

