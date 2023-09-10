First Alert Weather Day: Phoenix will likely hit 111°, tying a record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Get ready for another First Alert Weather day in the Phoenix area, with highs potentially breaking records for your Sunday!

We’re forecasting a high of 111° this afternoon, which is nearly 10° above average for this time of year. We could tie or even beat the record of 111° for this date set back in 1990. Look for partly cloudy skies to start the day and likely increasing clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop as we head into another work week. We’re expecting afternoon highs to get to 106° tomorrow and only 102° on Tuesday, with storm chances returning. As of now, the Phoenix area has about a 30% chance for isolated storms on Tuesday, but chances are better to the north and east of the Valley.

Highs will be in the 103° – 104° range on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

