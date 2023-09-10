Your Life
Families gather in Phoenix to celebrate Grandparents Day

UnitedHealthcare hosted its fourth annual Grandparents Day event to honor grandparents’ significant role in families’ lives and health.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many families gathered in Phoenix to show appreciation to their most beloved family members. On Saturday, UnitedHealthcare hosted its fourth annual Grandparents Day event to honor grandparents’ significant role in families’ lives and health.

People gathered at the Wesley Community Health Center in Phoenix to celebrate. The free event featured a DJ, photo booth, face painting, raffle giveaways, live Mariachi music, and Folklórico dances. Each family also received fresh produce, and all grandparents in attendance went home with a “senior food box” filled with healthy foods. Community organizations also gave wellness checks and free haircuts for kids.

“We’re celebrating Grandparents Day. We often do community events, and this is one of our biggest ones of the year, inviting families to come celebrate grandparents and the big part they play in our kids’ lives,” said Dr. Wendy Renford with the Westley Community Health Centers.

According to the most recent U.S. Census report, over seven million grandparents live with a grandchild under 18, with 32% responsible for their grandchildren.

