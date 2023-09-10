Your Life
Dobbs’ costly turnovers end in Cardinals 20-16 loss to Commanders

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) passing the ball against the Washington...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) passing the ball against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANDOVER, MD (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals defense kicked off the season with a bang on Sunday morning, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Washington Commanders. Two costly turnovers by Cardinals backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs led to a 20-16 loss. The Red Birds’ defense had a stellar game despite the loss, recording six sacks, three turnovers and a touchdown.

With time expiring in the third quarter, defensive end Montez Sweat sacked Dobbs, knocking the ball out. Defensive tackle Daron Payne recovered the ball, giving the Commanders their first takeaway of the game. A couple plays later, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell ran in for the touchdown, giving the Commanders a 17-16 lead. With under five minutes in the fourth quarter, Dobbs fumbled again and the ball was recovered by Washington. Rookie Parris Johnson Jr. was also hit with a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

The Red Birds defense wasn’t messing around in the first half though, constantly putting the pressure on Howell. Washington went up early in the first thanks to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Howell to Brian Robinson Jr., but the Cardinals bounced back. Linebacker Zaven Collins intercepted Howell a few drives later, setting up the Cardinals for a field goal to put the score at 7-6. Right when the Commanders began to drive down the field, Collins came up big again. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson attempted to scramble up the middle, but the ball was punched out by Cards linebacker Victor Dimukeje and recovered by Collins.

Cardinals captain Dennis Gardeck also had a huge play to give the team the lead just before halftime. Gardeck sacked Howell for the second time, knocking the ball out of his hands. The ball was recovered by linebacker Cameron Thomas, who scrambled in for the 13-7 score. Cardinals sacked Howell four times and forced three turnovers in the first half alone. However, penalties were a pain for the Red Birds. The team had six penalties for nearly 100 yards.

The Red Birds will come home to State Farm Stadium to face off against the New York Giants at 1:05 p.m.

