Tickets for the best of Broadway season at ASU Gammage go on sale Monday

If you didn't get the chance to buy season tickets, there's good news for Broadway fans! General admission tickets go on sale soon for several shows making their way through ASU Gammage in Tempe.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “The Wiz,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “MJ The Musical,” “The Kite Runner,” “Peter Pan,” and probably the most enduring and long-running play about redemption, set during the French Revolution, “Les Misérables.”

However, Hamilton, the cultural phenomenon that opened in 2015, won’t be on sale Monday. ASU Gammage will announce those tickets at a later date.

Plays, Show Dates and Link to Tickets

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical | Running from Oct. 10 – 15, 2023 | Tickets on sale

This is the uplifting comeback story of the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina Turner. See the inspiring journey that broke barriers and features many of her most beloved songs.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations | Running from Nov. 14 – 19, 2023 | Get tickets here

This electrifying, new smash hit on Broadway follows the extraordinary journey of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, “Ain’t Too Proud” tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Les Misérables | Running from Dec. 5 – 10, 2023 | Get tickets here

The magnificent score of “Les Misérables” includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House,” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

The Wiz | Running from Jan. 2 – 7, 2024 | Get tickets here

This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival.

Jagged Little Pill | Running from Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2024 | Get tickets here

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, life — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music.

MJ The Musical | Running from March 12 – 17, 2024 | Get tickets here

The unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Tempe as “MJ,” the Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

The Kite Runner | Running from April 9 – 14, 2024 | Get tickets here

Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite-flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident, which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, ”The Kit Runner” is an unforgettable journey of redemption and forgiveness and shows us all that we can be good again.

Peter Pan | Running from June 11 – 16, 2024 | Get tickets here

Join the Darling Family as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell take them on a soaring adventure all the way to Never Never Land. All you have to do is believe.

