Teen suspects accused of hit-and-run, trying to run people over in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Marco Duran pointed to the spot on the back of his head where he got hit with a rock while walking his dog at Sunburst Paradise Park in North Phoenix around 5:15 Thursday morning. “I just looked over and saw the headlights of a car, and by the time I looked over, that’s when I got hit with the rock,” said Duran. “They sped by and did a U-turn and decided to try and charge us with the vehicle.”

A few minutes earlier, Jeff Thomas was on the other side of the park when he got hit with a rock by what he thinks were a bunch of teenagers in a white car. “Walking along and talking and walking the dog, when all of a sudden I got hit in the shoulder with something,” said Thomas. “I got caught totally by surprise.”

Both men watched the car circle the park, drive up on the grass and come after them. “Marco turned around and said hey, the car is on the grass,” said Thomas. “At that point, I looked here and got behind a tree; each of us got behind a tree.”

Eventually, the car drove off, and both men avoided serious injury. But a short time later, there was another incident about a mile away.

Some teens in a white Kia had smashed into a house, then jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. Home surveillance video shows the teens hopping a fence and getting away. The crash occurred moments after the stolen car they were in had run over a 71-year-old man who was out for his morning walk.

Both Duran and Thomas are convinced the teens who tried to run them over are the ones involved in the hit-and-run. “I saw the picture online of the car into house, and I said that’s them,” said Thomas.

Thomas wishes he had called 911 sooner, thinking it might have led to the teens being arrested sooner and prevented the hit-and-run crash.

Phoenix police detained three teens in connection with the hit and run. The suspects are believed to be students at Greenway High School.

“It’s one thing to pull pranks; it’s another thing to try to run somebody down and try to kill them with a car,” said Duran. The hit-and-run victim is listed in critical condition at a Valley hospital.

