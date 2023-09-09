Teen boy stops alleged burglar after shooting him in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy and his mom are safe after stopping a man from breaking into their house on Friday night, Phoenix police say.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a neighborhood southeast of 75the Avenue and Camelback Road, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned that he allegedly tried to break into the home, where he doesn’t live or has any connection. The mom and young teen boy confronted the man as he was breaking a window and hitting the door.

Saavedra has been booked into jail on one count of second-degree burglary.

