Rollover crash on Loop 101 caused traffic backup in north Scottsdale

A rollover crash involving two vehicles has blocked lanes on northbound Loop 101 in north Scottsdale, leaving only the HOV lane open.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A rollover crash on Loop 101 in north Scottsdale is blocking the right lane. The crash happened near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. The crash initially blocked off all lanes except for the HOV lane. As of about 8:50 a.m. only the right lane is blocked as the two vehicles involved are being cleared from the road. There is no information yet as to what caused the crash or if impairment is a factor. Investigators are looking into what led up to the collision.

