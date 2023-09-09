Your Life
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar

A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an embedded collar in Des Moines.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A young pup in Iowa is recovering after animal rescuers found him with an embedded collar.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, the team found the dog named King covered in blood earlier this week.

Rescuers said the poor pup was bleeding because his collar was so deeply embedded that it caused a wound nearly all around his neck.

Whoever put the collar on the dog never adjusted it as he grew, leaving it to grow deeper into his neck which caused it to cut and reopen the wound as he moved, according to rescuers.

The emergency care team said they sedated King and cut the collar off.

However, they found a gaping wound under the collar. The team said it was at least 1.5 inches deep and dangerously close to his jugular.

King is recovering and has since been given pain medications and antibiotics to help his body heal. Rescuers said the wound could take weeks to heal completely.

The Des Moines Police Department is also investigating. Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

