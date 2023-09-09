Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mesa community remembers Mountain View High School leader

Tunufa'i Fa Si Ta'ase was just 55 years old when he suddenly passed away after a heart attack. He leaves behind a wife and 10 kids.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa community came together tonight at Mountain View High School to remember a leader gone far too soon. Tunufa’i Fasi Ta’ase was just 55 when he passed away last Saturday from heart complications, leaving behind a wife and ten kids.

Those at the school say his legacy of kindness and compassion will live forever. “Tunufa’i was a giant of a man,” Mountain View Booster Club President Wayne Syrek said.

It didn’t take long for Syrek to realize it was who Tunufa’i was on the inside that truly made him stand out. “He had one of the biggest hearts you’ll ever meet in your life,” he said. “When you’re around him, he just made you feel like you were the most important thing to him and his family.”

Tunufa’i’s wife Laurie says his priority was helping young people, whether it was his own family or through his work with the Gila River Indian community. “His famous quote to me was, babies bring blessings,” she said. “And it wasn’t something that he just spoke.”

At Friday night’s game, a special moment before kickoff, as Tunufai’s son was named a captain and carried his father’s drum to midfield. “I know his dad is going to be happy to have that front-row seat,” Laurie said. “And he’ll be beating his drum, as well as us.”

Moving forward, Laurie knows her family will continue to support each other. When they need some added support from her Mountain View family, she knows they’ll get that, too. “This is a time that we’ll never forget,” she said. “We will always want to reach back out and give back. And I know that my husband and their father wouldn’t want it any other way.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Kicks for Tunufa’i, a Mountain View fund for cleats for those who cannot afford them. Those interested in donating can do so through Venmo at @toro-football.

There’s also a GoFundMe for those who want to help the family move forward. Tunufa’i’s funeral will be Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at 2228 E. Brown Rd. in Mesa. All are welcome to attend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

Tunufa'i Fa Si Ta'ase was just 55 years old when he suddenly passed away after a heart attack....
Mountain View high school rallies for beloved mentor
$44.5 million will be going to Apache Junction to help build a facility that regulates the flow...
Apache Junction receives millions of dollars in flooding prevention funds
The move from Flagstaff to Phoenix is another big roadblock for the murdered woman’s family,...
After murder trial moved to Phoenix, Jamie Yazzie’s family faces a costly journey
Crews quickly extinguished the flames and vented the fire from on top of the roof.
15 people displaced after apartment fire in central Phoenix