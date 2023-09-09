Mesa community remembers Mountain View High School leader

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa community came together tonight at Mountain View High School to remember a leader gone far too soon. Tunufa’i Fasi Ta’ase was just 55 when he passed away last Saturday from heart complications, leaving behind a wife and ten kids.

Those at the school say his legacy of kindness and compassion will live forever. “Tunufa’i was a giant of a man,” Mountain View Booster Club President Wayne Syrek said.

It didn’t take long for Syrek to realize it was who Tunufa’i was on the inside that truly made him stand out. “He had one of the biggest hearts you’ll ever meet in your life,” he said. “When you’re around him, he just made you feel like you were the most important thing to him and his family.”

Tunufa’i’s wife Laurie says his priority was helping young people, whether it was his own family or through his work with the Gila River Indian community. “His famous quote to me was, babies bring blessings,” she said. “And it wasn’t something that he just spoke.”

At Friday night’s game, a special moment before kickoff, as Tunufai’s son was named a captain and carried his father’s drum to midfield. “I know his dad is going to be happy to have that front-row seat,” Laurie said. “And he’ll be beating his drum, as well as us.”

Moving forward, Laurie knows her family will continue to support each other. When they need some added support from her Mountain View family, she knows they’ll get that, too. “This is a time that we’ll never forget,” she said. “We will always want to reach back out and give back. And I know that my husband and their father wouldn’t want it any other way.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Kicks for Tunufa’i, a Mountain View fund for cleats for those who cannot afford them. Those interested in donating can do so through Venmo at @toro-football.

There’s also a GoFundMe for those who want to help the family move forward. Tunufa’i’s funeral will be Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at 2228 E. Brown Rd. in Mesa. All are welcome to attend.

