Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect for most of Arizona

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/09/23
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We’re calling for a First Alert Weather Day today and Sunday because of our excessive heat!

Look for a toasty day ahead, with a high of 114 expected this afternoon. Average temperatures are usually around 103. Our record high for today’s date is 111, so Phoenix should easily break that record.

The record breaking continues today and this next one is big! Later this afternoon, Phoenix will break 2020′s record for most days at or above 110. Currently, we’re tied with 2020 after seeing 53 days of 110 or hotter, but today, we will beat it by getting to 54 days. We’ll likely add to it tomorrow, with a high of 111 expected. We’re also calling for a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, too.

Temperatures will start to drop as we start another work week. Look for a high of 107 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday and in the 103 to 104 range on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Storm chances will also return to the forecast, with the Phoenix area seeing a 20% chance as of now on Tuesday. Better chances to the north and east of us. Stay tuned!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

A hot weekend is in store for Phoenix and other parts of southern Arizona.
First Alert Weather days ahead as excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/09/23
First Alert Day: Excessive heat for this time of year around Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Friday, 9/8/2023.
Excessive heat continues for metro Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Friday, 9/8/23
Phoenix heat expected to break records this weekend