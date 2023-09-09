First Alert Weather: Excessive heat warning in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We’re calling for a First Alert Weather Day today and Sunday because of our excessive heat!

Look for a toasty day ahead, with a high of 114 expected this afternoon. Average temperatures are usually around 103. Our record high for today’s date is 111, so Phoenix should easily break that record.

The record breaking continues today and this next one is big! Later this afternoon, Phoenix will break 2020′s record for most days at or above 110. Currently, we’re tied with 2020 after seeing 53 days of 110 or hotter, but today, we will beat it by getting to 54 days. We’ll likely add to it tomorrow, with a high of 111 expected. We’re also calling for a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, too.

Temperatures will start to drop as we start another work week. Look for a high of 107 on Monday, 105 on Tuesday and in the 103 to 104 range on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Storm chances will also return to the forecast, with the Phoenix area seeing a 20% chance as of now on Tuesday. Better chances to the north and east of us. Stay tuned!

