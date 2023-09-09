After murder trial moved to Phoenix, Jamie Yazzie’s family faces costly

After the case was moved out of Flagstaff, justice will be a costly journey for the Yazzie family traveling from the Navajo Nation in far northeastern Arizona to Phoenix.
Mother of Jamie Yazzie (left); Photo of murder victim Jamie Yazzie (right)
The move from Flagstaff to Phoenix is another big roadblock for the murdered woman’s family, who lives in the Navajo Nation located in far northeastern Arizona.(azfamily / handout)
By Briana Whitney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The murder trial of Jamie Yazzie is set to start next week. Her boyfriend, Tre James, is charged with her murder. But when the trial location was unexpectedly moved from Flagstaff, the family is now desperately asking for financial help so they can travel from their home on the Navajo Nation reservation to Phoenix, where the trial will be held.

It’s been four years since Jamie Yazzie was murdered on the Navajo Nation, nearly two years since her body was found on the Hopi reservation, and just over one year since her boyfriend Tre James, was charged with her murder. Yazzie’s case was featured in the recent True Crime Arizona documentary ‘The Forgotten’ about the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, known as ‘MMIW.’

The Yazzie family plans to face James in court but must travel nearly 270 miles each way to be inside the courtroom. “It’s just tremendously hard for families to be able to afford that,” said Darlene Gomez, who represents MMIW families and has worked pro bono for the Yazzie family for years.

This trial was set to begin next Tuesday at the Federal courthouse in Flagstaff. But Gomez and the Yazzie family said the judge moved the trial to the Federal courthouse in Phoenix after learning of a growing group of protesters outside the Flagstaff courthouse.

The family disagrees with the judge, saying the people the judge was referring to were MMIW supporters.

Most Yazzie family members will travel from Pinon, Arizona, more than five hours from Phoenix, and others from Flagstaff.

Gomez said while the feds fronted the hotel cost for Yazzie’s mom, other expenses like meals and transportation for the family are quickly adding up.

Gomez said they’re also trying to raise money for blazers for the family to wear in court.

“When the jury and the judge see the family, that is a direct representation of Jamie. So this is the opportunity for the family to present who Jamie is,” said Gomez.

Jamie Yazzie had three sons; the oldest is now just 17. The boys will not be at the trial due to graphic details, but they’ve also had to figure out those logistics.

“The tribe would not find respite care for them, so we had to work with the school district to provide space in their dormitory for the boys,” said Gomez.

While the family is doing what they can to ensure everyone is in Phoenix next week for proceedings, Jamie Yazzie’s dad, James, told us his health was declining months ago. Gomez said James Yazzie was recently hospitalized.

“He just needs everyone’s prayers, and he just so desperately wants to be able to be present for his daughter’s trial,” said Gomez.

The defendant, Tre James, has requested new counsel, which will be addressed at a hearing next Monday. If granted, that would delay the trial months to even a year. But if all stays the same, this is significant progress for the MMIW movement.

“For this case to go to federal court and actually have someone who is an alleged perpetrator does not happen for very many families,” said Gomez.

Tre James is also facing charges for assaulting multiple other women after Jamie Yazzie was killed and before he was arrested for her murder.

If you’d like to help donate to the Yazzie family to help with trial expenses, you can donate one of two ways below:

Darlene Gomez’ Zelle: 505-453-7008

Facebook page for donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/3244764165815635/

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

True Crime Arizona

It’s a story that shook the valley years ago, and now, for the first time, we’re seeing new...

Heartbreaking disbelief after a patient in a vegetative state gives birth at a Phoenix care facility

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST
|
It’s a story that shook the valley years ago, and now, for the first time, we’re seeing a new video from inside Hacienda Healthcare back in 2008 after a patient in a vegetative state had unexpectedly given birth, especially since no one knew she was pregnant.

Politics Unplugged

Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers talks about his testimony during Jan. 6 hearings

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM MST
|
By Dennis Welch
Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

Here Before, Hear Now

Here Before, Hear Now

Here Before, Hear Now Podcast: First Lady of the Navajo Nation Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
|
By Colton Shone
A lawyer and former state lawmaker, she now advocates for Navajo people.

Speak of the Devils

ASU vs Oklahoma State Preview

Speak of the Devils Podcast: A wild week 1 & ASU vs. Oklahoma State preview

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:01 AM MST
|
By Brad Denny
The Devils are looking to keep up their winning ways.

Latest News

True Crime Arizona

Lori Vallow and Alex Murdaugh have both been convicted of murder in their separate cases and...

Defense teams for 2 high-profile convicted murderers file appeals

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST
|

Arizona

A criminal defense attorney reviewed and broke down both developments that could impact the...

What defense teams are alleging in appeals for Lori Vallow and Alex Murdaugh

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
Both defense teams are raising questions about the convictions and making some serious accusations.

Jaime's Local Love

Screws and Sparkles

Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: Screws and Sparkles - Buckeye Bound

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST
|
By Jaime Cerreta
Hear Sophia's intense passion to help others grow their businesses as she grows hers into a place for community and fellowship.

True Crime Arizona

True Crime Arizona now has the full case file of a 16-year-old girl’s unsolved murder in...

Exclusive look at unsolved 1992 murder of Phoenix teen girl

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM MST
|
True Crime Arizona now has the full case file of a 16-year-old girl’s unsolved murder in Phoenix in 1992.

True Crime Arizona

Shannon Aumock was found in a desert area of north Phoenix near a canal on May 28, 1992.

Exclusive look into unsolved 1992 Phoenix murder of 16-year-old Shannon Aumock

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST
|
By Briana Whitney
Is there a chance Bryan Patrick Miller also killed Shannon Aumock?

On Your Side

Earning Artificial Intelligence Certificates Will Help Job Seekers

On Your Side Podcast: Earning Artificial Intelligence Certificates Will Help Job Seekers

Updated: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST
|
By Gary Harper and Susan Campbell
Like it or not, Artificial Intelligence is here to stay.