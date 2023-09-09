After murder trial moved to Phoenix, Jamie Yazzie’s family faces costly

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The murder trial of Jamie Yazzie is set to start next week. Her boyfriend, Tre James, is charged with her murder. But when the trial location was unexpectedly moved from Flagstaff, the family is now desperately asking for financial help so they can travel from their home on the Navajo Nation reservation to Phoenix, where the trial will be held.

It’s been four years since Jamie Yazzie was murdered on the Navajo Nation, nearly two years since her body was found on the Hopi reservation, and just over one year since her boyfriend Tre James, was charged with her murder. Yazzie’s case was featured in the recent True Crime Arizona documentary ‘The Forgotten’ about the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, known as ‘MMIW.’

The Yazzie family plans to face James in court but must travel nearly 270 miles each way to be inside the courtroom. “It’s just tremendously hard for families to be able to afford that,” said Darlene Gomez, who represents MMIW families and has worked pro bono for the Yazzie family for years.

This trial was set to begin next Tuesday at the Federal courthouse in Flagstaff. But Gomez and the Yazzie family said the judge moved the trial to the Federal courthouse in Phoenix after learning of a growing group of protesters outside the Flagstaff courthouse.

The family disagrees with the judge, saying the people the judge was referring to were MMIW supporters.

Most Yazzie family members will travel from Pinon, Arizona, more than five hours from Phoenix, and others from Flagstaff.

Gomez said while the feds fronted the hotel cost for Yazzie’s mom, other expenses like meals and transportation for the family are quickly adding up.

Gomez said they’re also trying to raise money for blazers for the family to wear in court.

“When the jury and the judge see the family, that is a direct representation of Jamie. So this is the opportunity for the family to present who Jamie is,” said Gomez.

Jamie Yazzie had three sons; the oldest is now just 17. The boys will not be at the trial due to graphic details, but they’ve also had to figure out those logistics.

“The tribe would not find respite care for them, so we had to work with the school district to provide space in their dormitory for the boys,” said Gomez.

While the family is doing what they can to ensure everyone is in Phoenix next week for proceedings, Jamie Yazzie’s dad, James, told us his health was declining months ago. Gomez said James Yazzie was recently hospitalized.

“He just needs everyone’s prayers, and he just so desperately wants to be able to be present for his daughter’s trial,” said Gomez.

The defendant, Tre James, has requested new counsel, which will be addressed at a hearing next Monday. If granted, that would delay the trial months to even a year. But if all stays the same, this is significant progress for the MMIW movement.

“For this case to go to federal court and actually have someone who is an alleged perpetrator does not happen for very many families,” said Gomez.

Tre James is also facing charges for assaulting multiple other women after Jamie Yazzie was killed and before he was arrested for her murder.

If you’d like to help donate to the Yazzie family to help with trial expenses, you can donate one of two ways below:

Darlene Gomez’ Zelle: 505-453-7008

Facebook page for donations: https://www.facebook.com/donate/3244764165815635/

