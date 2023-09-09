Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Crash leaves motorcyclist and passenger hospitalized in north Phoenix

The collision happened near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.
The collision happened near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash involving a truck and motorcycle has left two people hurt Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Officers say around 1 a.m., a man was riding a motorcycle with a woman sitting behind him when he crashed into a truck attempting to turn left near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police arrived and found the man and woman seriously injured. They are both hospitalized, and the man has life-threatening injuries.

The uninjured truck driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t intoxicated, police said. Roads were closed but reopened just after 6:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

A man is in custody after he was shot while allegedly trying to break into a west Phoenix home.
Teen boy stops alleged burglar after shooting him in west Phoenix
A man is dead after a shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 9,...
1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting at large gathering in south Phoenix
A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in south Phoenix.
Shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix leaves on man dead
Chandler police say they can't identify the man's language due to a possible disability related...
Chandler police need help identifying man with possible speech disability