Crash leaves motorcyclist and passenger hospitalized in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A crash involving a truck and motorcycle has left two people hurt Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

Officers say around 1 a.m., a man was riding a motorcycle with a woman sitting behind him when he crashed into a truck attempting to turn left near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Police arrived and found the man and woman seriously injured. They are both hospitalized, and the man has life-threatening injuries.

The uninjured truck driver stayed at the scene and wasn’t intoxicated, police said. Roads were closed but reopened just after 6:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

