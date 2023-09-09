Child in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A child was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool at a home in Avondale.

Rescue crews were dispatched to a home on Laurelwood Lane, near Garden Lakes Parkway and Thomas Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Avondale Police and Fire & Medical treated the child at the scene and then took them to the hospital in critical condition.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.