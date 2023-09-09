Your Life
Child in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Avondale

Rescue crews were called to an Avondale home shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
Rescue crews were called to an Avondale home shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A child was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool at a home in Avondale.

Rescue crews were dispatched to a home on Laurelwood Lane, near Garden Lakes Parkway and Thomas Road, shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Avondale Police and Fire & Medical treated the child at the scene and then took them to the hospital in critical condition.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

