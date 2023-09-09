Chandler police need help identifying man with possible speech disability

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Chandler police are asking the public for help after officers found a man who doesn’t speak English. Police say they found the man Friday night and that he has a possible “speaking disability” and can’t identify the language the man is speaking.

Chandler police are asking anyone who might recognize the man to call (480) 782-4130.

Good morning Chandler!

We have a visitor who we are trying to reunite with his family. If you know this gentleman, could you please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Thank you!#KeepChandlerSafe #ChandlerAZ #ChandlerPD pic.twitter.com/Igg2PmIZ71 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 9, 2023

