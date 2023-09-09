Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chandler police need help identifying man with possible speech disability

Chandler police say they can't identify the man's language due to a possible disability related...
Chandler police say they can't identify the man's language due to a possible disability related to speech.(Chandler Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Chandler police are asking the public for help after officers found a man who doesn’t speak English. Police say they found the man Friday night and that he has a possible “speaking disability” and can’t identify the language the man is speaking.

Chandler police are asking anyone who might recognize the man to call (480) 782-4130.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in south Phoenix.
Shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix leaves on man dead
A man is dead after a shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 9,...
1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting at large gathering in south Phoenix
A rollover crash involving two vehicles has blocked lanes on northbound Loop 101 in north...
Rollover crash on Loop 101 caused traffic backup in north Scottsdale
First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 09/09/23
First Alert Day: Excessive heat for this time of year around Arizona