15 people displaced after apartment fire in central Phoenix

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and vented the fire from on top of the roof.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over a dozen people are without a home after an apartment fire in central Phoenix on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a single-story apartment complex near 12th Street and Indian School Road, where they arrived to smoke coming from multiple units. Crews quickly extinguished the flames and vented the fire from on top of the roof.

Phoenix Fire says the fire impacted eight units, leaving 15 people displaced. The tenants are receiving help from a Community Assistance Program.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

