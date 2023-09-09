Your Life
1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting at large gathering in south Phoenix

A man is dead after a shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 9,...
A man is dead after a shooting at a large gathering in south Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, before 5 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday morning at a large gathering in south Phoenix.

Police say the shooting happened before 5 a.m. near Central Avenue and West Illini Street. There, officers found a man who had been shot and attempted life-saving measures. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Police found a second man in the area, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Phoenix police spokesperson said that officers detained several people in the area but didn’t say if they were involved with the shooting. Detectives are on the scene investigating what led to the shooting and to identify any suspects. The victim hasn’t been identified.

