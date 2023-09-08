Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Sept. 8,...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft
HHS officials want the DEA to reclassify it as something other than a schedule 1 narcotic
Health officials recommend the DEA lower the restrictions around marijuana
Harris Wolobah, with the basketball in his hands, takes part in game in the Blueprint...
Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver