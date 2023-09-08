Tempe introducing new project to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe is working on a new project connecting Kiwanis Park and other major areas to downtown. Officials hope it will make things much more accessible and easier for pedestrians and bikers.

The plan will expand bike lanes and pedestrian sidewalks, encouraging people to commute by biking or walking. Several designs show how the path will add or improve three miles on three key streets: Kyrene Road, Roosevelt Street and Farmer Avenue. It is all part of Tempe’s General Plan and Transportation Master Plan.

Officials say their slogan for the project is “Tempe in 20,″ meaning with less traffic on the roads, they hope to reduce traffic and get people anywhere they need to be in the city within 20 minutes. However, it can also help you get to other areas in east Mesa and Gilbert.

Public input is wanted for the $20 million renovation project.

The project is funded by a federal Congestion Air Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Plan Grant to help clean up airways and reduce pollution. “They are basically just access for bicyclists and pedestrians where they don’t have to be on the street or worry about being a pedestrian. They can take a different route where they may feel more comfortable. The overall goal is to increase the number of bicyclists and pedestrians that we have in the city,” said TaiAnna Yee, a spokesperson for the city. “There are trails that are going to connect to far-east Mesa, like past Gilbert. So this project is going to be able to link you to other regional destinations so you can get from within Tempe but also to other destinations outside the city.”

If you want to weigh in on the designs, there’s one more meeting on Sept. 20. To attend the meeting, click or tap here.

