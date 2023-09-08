Phoenix Union High School District members react to guns found on 2 campuses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Thursday night’s Phoenix Union High School District governing board meeting, school safety was a hot topic after two gun incidents at district high schools this week.

This comes after the district approved six school resource officers (SRO) positions in June. However, Arizona’s Family Investigates recently found they had not returned them to campus because of an ongoing officer shortage.

School resource officers weren’t on the actual meeting agenda. However, during the public comment portion of the meeting, district employees, parents, and even students expressed their concerns about how guns ended up being found at Linda Abril Academy on Tuesday and then again at Maryvale High School on Thursday.

Fortunately, everyone was OK after each situation. But multiple people who spoke to the district board members told them that policies must change moving forward. Some pushed for better communication between students, teachers, parents, and administration. Others suggested using clear bags to better identify potentially dangerous weapons, like guns.

Some, including a Maryvale High School teacher, praised how law enforcement reacted to Thursday’s incident at the school. Another Maryvale teacher described the harrowing experience of what happened.

“A swarm of panicked students yelled ‘shooter on campus, shooter on campus,’” teacher Amanda Taylor said. “I knew to lockdown and secure my students immediately.”

“Our systems are in place. We do send out communications immediately when a lockdown is called,” said Richard Franco, Phoenix Union High School District Director of Marketing and Communications. “We send a communication whenever the lockdown is lifted. We send end-of-day communication that recaps what happened. And we do our best to make sure our parents and community are informed as possible with the details of what occurs.”

Franco said there was a lockdown at Maryvale High School that lasted around ten to fifteen minutes, but there were issues communicating this lockdown over the loudspeakers. He says the district is looking into what happened.

District board members also mentioned looking into other ways to improve school safety beyond law enforcement. Those include potentially using artificial intelligence.

