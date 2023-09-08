Phoenix Suns’ dunk team announces new name ahead of season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns’ dunk team dazzles with spectacular performances every year. But this season, the team will sport a new name: “The Phoenix Flyers,” presented by Titan Solar Power. The name change is just one of several exciting changes Footprint Center fans will experience this season!

“This is all about Suns’ entertainment right here. We’re so excited for this brand-new season because not only do we have these guys behind me, but we have an amazing group of talented performers that are ready to perform this season‚” said Weezy, the Suns’ in-arena host. “They can’t wait for the season. They have so much fire to bring.”

Good Morning Arizona’s Simone Cuccurullo stopped by Footprint Center to show her basketball skills! The team will make their debut on Oct. 28 as the Suns face off against the Utah Jazz.

