One injured after Valley Metro bus slams into security shack in Phoenix

First responders were able to pull a man from the wreckage and began treating his injuries.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Valley Metro bus to smash into a security hut sending one man to the hospital Thursday evening in Phoenix.

A spokesman for Phoenix Fire says the collision happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 5:30 p.m. First responders were able to pull a man from the wreckage and began treating his injuries. Paramedics rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

For now, it is unclear how the collision happened. Phoenix police say they are investigating the collision.

