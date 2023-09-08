One injured after Valley Metro bus slams into security shack in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Valley Metro bus to smash into a security hut sending one man to the hospital Thursday evening in Phoenix.

A spokesman for Phoenix Fire says the collision happened near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 5:30 p.m. First responders were able to pull a man from the wreckage and began treating his injuries. Paramedics rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

For now, it is unclear how the collision happened. Phoenix police say they are investigating the collision.

