Navajo County students safe after school bus fire on I-17

ARCOSANTI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS says Navajo County students and staff are safe after their school bus caught on fire on a freeway north of the Valley Thursday night.

According to troopers, the school bus fire broke out on I-17 near Arcosanti around 9:30 p.m., which was carrying students and staff from the Heber-Overgaard area. No one on board was injured. The team was traveling home from an away football game in Mayer.

The fire temporarily closed the freeway, but it has since reopened. The southbound lanes were unaffected.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 8, 2023

