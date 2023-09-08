Your Life
Man shot, killed inside CVS Pharmacy in Mesa; suspect arrested

The shooting happened at a store near Brown Road and Mesa Drive before 9 p.m.
The shooting happened at a store near Brown Road and Mesa Drive before 9 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was shot and killed inside a CVS Pharmacy in Mesa on Thursday night. The shooting happened at a store near Brown Road and Mesa Drive before 9 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect was “acting weird” and shot someone inside the store. He attempted to run off, but officers found him and took him into custody. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public. The suspect and victim haven’t been identified.

