Man accused of shooting, killing stepfather at Mesa home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his father to death at a Mesa home early Thursday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., a woman told police she was at her home near Pueblo Avenue and Val Vista Drive, south of Broadway Road, when she heard two loud bangs from the living room. Investigators say when she walked into the living room, she found her husband, 61-year-old Darryl Hynek, dead in a recliner. Officers arrived and found Hynek had been shot multiple times in his head.

Detectives began the investigation and learned that Hynek’s stepson, 43-year-old Alexander Solano, had been staying at the home. Authorities say the two had a “rocky relationship” and recently argued about Solano paying rent. Court documents say Hynek’s wife told officers the two men frequently argued and sometimes their fights turned physical.

According to court paperwork, Solano’s brother believed he murdered Hynek and said the two never got along. Text messages between the two brothers show that Solano reportedly wanted to know if officers wished to speak to him, but claimed he “wouldn’t have anything to say,” investigators said. The brother told police Hynek had “made life very difficult” for Solano, court documents state. Authorities also discovered Solano called out of work the day of the murder.

Investigators found Solano around 2:30 p.m. and took him into custody. In an interview with police, he reportedly admitted to shooting Hynek twice and threw the gun into a nearby canal. He told police he was “willing to accept responsibility for his actions” and claimed “sometimes people just reach a breaking point,” court paperwork states.

He was booked for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, and tampering with evidence. Solano is also a convicted felon and was prohibited from having a gun. At the time of the murder, he was on felony probation out of Navajo County for charges related to unlawful flight. He has previously been arrested on charges for domestic violence, burglary and DUI.

