At least one person dead after crash on SR 87 in Gila River Community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly collision on SR 87 closed the road on the Gila River Reservation Tuesday night. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the two-vehicle collision happened just before 7 p.m. south of the Gilbert Road intersection. Arizona’s Family News chopper flew over the scene and found whisps of smoke still lingering in the air from the apparent fire that broke out after the wreck.

A truck and an SUV collided, causing the truck to roll onto its side. It is unclear how many people were injured in the wreck, but DPS says one person died.

SR87 is closed in both directions on the Gila River Reservation as a deadly collision investigation takes place. (AZFamily)

