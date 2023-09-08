Your Life
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Hundreds of firefighters learning new skills at annual Arizona Fire School

The course starts Sept. 6 and occurs at multiple training facilities and locations around metro Phoenix.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 50th Annual Arizona Fire School is a four-day fire training course hosted by the Arizona State Fire Training Committee. It starts Sept. 6 and occurs at multiple training facilities and locations around metro Phoenix.

Overall skills training, fire prevention, investigation techniques and fire leadership are the focus of the school curriculum. Most participants are from rural areas that rely on both combination departments and volunteers and do not have the resources or budget to get the training they receive in larger city departments like Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale.

Roughly 400 scholarships are provided to rural firefighters across the state, helping those departments receive invaluable resources and training. It is estimated that over two million of Arizona’s population is protected by volunteer or combination departments. These departments are mainly in rural or semi-rural areas where residents and structures are spread over a wide range of terrain and territory, and salaries for these firefighters are below the poverty level.

For more information, visit azfiretraining.org/fire-school/.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police identify woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix shopping center
Taken near 40th Street south of Loop 202
GALLERY: Monsoon rolls through Phoenix, other parts of the Valley
Ovando Alvarez was arrested for endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and...
Man arrested after allegedly letting 10-year-old son drive truck on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Teen girl identified; killed by gunfire that entered her bedroom in west Phoenix
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
2 dead, 2 critical after crash on highway west of Saguaro Lake

Latest News

The course starts Sept. 6 and occurs at multiple training facilities and locations around metro...
Firefighters learning new skills at Arizona Fire School
Firefighters and hazmat teams were called to the area of 40nd Street and Broadway Road shortly...
Hazmat teams on scene after electric semi-truck catches fire in south Phoenix
He was booked for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons, and tampering with...
Man accused of shooting, killing stepfather at Mesa home
The driver crashed into a garage.
3 teen boys detained after hit-and-run leaves man hurt in north Phoenix