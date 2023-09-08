Your Life
Hazmat teams on scene after electric semi-truck catches fire in south Phoenix

Firefighters and hazmat teams were called to the area of 40nd Street and Broadway Road shortly...
Firefighters and hazmat teams were called to the area of 40nd Street and Broadway Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix firefighters and hazardous materials teams are on the scene of a fire involving an electric semi-truck.

Crews were called to a business near 40th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday for reports of an electric vehicle (EV) fire. Firefighters who arrived on scene quickly upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews.

Firefighters have to use different methods when dealing with battery-related EV fires. In these situations, hazmat teams work to cool the batteries down to prevent what’s called a thermal runaway process, where batteries can continue heating uncontrollably.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

