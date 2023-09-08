Hazmat teams on scene after electric semi-truck catches fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters and hazardous materials teams are on the scene of a fire involving an electric semi-truck.

Crews were called to a business near 40th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday for reports of an electric vehicle (EV) fire. Firefighters who arrived on scene quickly upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, requesting additional crews.

Firefighters have to use different methods when dealing with battery-related EV fires. In these situations, hazmat teams work to cool the batteries down to prevent what’s called a thermal runaway process, where batteries can continue heating uncontrollably.

Arizona’s Family has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

