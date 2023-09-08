Hardworking NAU student wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in Tempe to Paul Arcieri, a young college student working numerous jobs to get him through college.

“I just think he is an awesome guy, trying to make it to college. He’s been on his own since he was 16, and I heard a bit of his story. I took it to heart. He is working two jobs riding on a 10-speed in this heat must be rough for him.” said Lisa Morales, who nominated Arcieri.

Arcieri has been on his own since he was 16. Lisa also heard Paul needs glasses to help get him through college. Currently, he wears readers to help him see. Lisa and her husband often see Arcieri at his second job, where he waits tables at Zipps Sports Grill. His kindness and great work ethic touched Lisa. She wanted to do something more for him. That’s when Lisa decided to Pay It Forward.

We walked up with Lisa to surprise Arcieri while he was working at Circle K. “I just want to say that I am very proud of you, Paul.” Lisa told Arcieri as she presented him with the $500 Pay It Forward award, “Your story touched my heart, and I contacted Channel 3 and nominated you for Pay it Forward... This will help you out with getting glasses, etc..” said Lisa. “Thank you, Thank you,” said Arcieri.

Paul is in his second week at Northern Arizona University. He is studying finance and accounting. It’s inspiring to see a young student work so hard.

“Doing it on my own… Doing my best to get it done,” said Arcieri. “For the future, you’ve got to have a drive for the future. You have to see a future and have a goal to work towards it.”

