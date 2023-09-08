Gov. Hobbs says Arizona state supt. Horne holding federal school funds hostage

Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Supt. Tom Horne are at odds over federal school funding.
Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Supt. Tom Horne are at odds over federal school funding.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Days after Arizona state superintendent Tom Horne announced a $40 million tutoring plan to address the learning loss of Arizona students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Katie Hobbs sent a letter to his office, urging him to stop “holding school funding dollars hostage.” The governor says as much as $27.5 million in federal school funding is being withheld.

“For months, Superintendent Horne has played political games while my administration has fought to deliver millions of dollars of funding to Arizona schools,” Gov. Hobbs said in a news release. “This must end. Horne needs to put his partisan politics aside and do what’s right for the education of Arizona’s children.”

The governor says that Horne and his administration at the Department of Education (ADE) have been refusing to follow federal law for months by not transferring unobligated Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. She says that by not doing so, state schools will lose out on $6 million that will be forfeited to the federal government by Sept. 30, followed by another $22 million next year.

“By not following federal law, Horne is sending a clear message that he believes his politics are more important than giving every Arizona student the education they need to thrive,” Hobbs said in the news release. “It’s a gross dereliction of duty and it needs to come to an end, immediately.”

In the letter, Hobbs said the state received a total of $109 million in funding from EANS and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. She says that while ADE was the initial administrator of EANS funds, the governor is the grantee and that ADE was required to return all “unobligated funds remaining 6 months after receiving” to the governor so that they can be distributed for general education purposes. The letter states that the six-month deadline passed without the funds being transferred, beyond specifically requested partial disbursements, and that the governor’s office asked the U.S. Department of Education to intervene. Gov. Hobbs says the federal agency agreed and transferred EANS funds to the control of her office.

Horne issued a response Friday afternoon, saying, “Every word in the governor’s letter is a lie.” He says that since the governor is now the official “fiscal agent” of those funds, the ADE doesn’t have the ability to pay anyone for work that’s already done or to authorize further work. “Due to her own actions, the governor now needs to take care of this problem, and not pass the buck to the Department of Education inasmuch as she arranged for the federal government to change the fiscal agent from the Department of Education to the governor,” a portion of the response reads. He added that the rebuttal would be followed by a more detailed response that refutes “each false claim” in the governor’s letter.

Supt. Horne announced the multimillion-dollar tutoring plan on Tuesday, which was quickly criticized by the Arizona Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union. AEA President Marisol Garcia says the federal government already earmarked $2.7 billion to the state to assist with pandemic-driven learning loss, with 90% of that money being distributed to districts around the state.

With the deadline approaching for funding to revert back to the federal government, state election officials asked vendors of existing tutoring services to submit data within five days proving students had made academic gains. Last Saturday, three days before Horne’s tutoring plan was announced, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley was notified by email that the state would be pulling funding for its Whole Child Approach program, which focuses on wellness coaching as well as social and emotional stress.

It was one of more than 25 grantees that lost federal funding grants. On Wednesday, the Valley of the Sun YMCA told Arizona’s Family it was blindsided when the ADE stripped away its COVID-19 relief money. “It feels really abrupt and feels like the rug is being pulled out under us,” said Jenna Cooper, vice president of community relations for Valley of the Sun YMCA.

Unrelated to the federal funding issue, on Thursday, Horne filed a lawsuit against Hobbs and state Attorney General Kris Mayes over some schools’ dual language programs. He says such programs “stunt their [students’] ability to master” the English language.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Unplugged

Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers talks about his testimony during Jan. 6 hearings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dennis Welch
Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

Politics Unplugged Podcast

Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

One-on-one with fmr arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
|
For most of his long career in politics, Rusty Bowers was the kind of lawmaker who did most of his work away from the spotlight. Then, just over a year ago, he was called before Congress.

Politics

Arizona state superintendent Horne sues Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes over dual language program

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST
|
By Peter Valencia
Horne says the intent is to ensure learners are taught English as quickly and efficiently as possible

Phoenix News

The Phoenix City Council approved an ordinance on Wednesday on backyard houses or casitas but...

Phoenix passes measure allowing backyard homes

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM MST
|
The Phoenix City Council approved an ordinance on Wednesday on backyard houses or casitas but some worry it'll make the short-term rental issue worse.

Latest News

Phoenix

The backyard homes will have certain restrictions so they're not short-term rentals but some...

Phoenix City Council approves ordinance allowing backyard casitas

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST
|
By Steven Sarabia
Supporters say the move will help tackle the city’s housing crisis.

Education

Some COVID-19 relief money for Arizona organizations is heading to a state tutoring program and...

Arizona organizations upset over losing money for tutoring program

Updated: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST
|
Some COVID-19 relief money for Arizona organizations is heading to a state tutoring program and they're scrambling to find the funds for their programs.

Politics

President Joe Biden's campaign will run a new ad on TV focused on his economic record during...

Biden ad to run in Arizona, swing states during NFL season opener

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
|
By Dennis Welch
The commercial, titled “Got to Work,” will start running Thursday during the NFL’s primetime season opener between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Politics

President Biden is leaning in on Arizona for his reelection and started playing TV ads this...

President Biden unveils this week 2 ads focused on Arizona

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM MST
|
President Biden is leaning in on Arizona for his reelection and started playing TV ads this week that are focused on the state.

Politics Unplugged

Political consultants discuss Blake Master's running for Sen. Sinema's U.S. Senate seat and how...

Consultants discuss Blake Masters running for U.S. Senate

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST
|
Political consultants discuss Blake Master's running for Sen. Sinema's U.S. Senate seat and how it could affect a possible Kari Lake run.

Politics Unplugged

Axios reporter Jessica Boehm discusses the rising cost of housing after new data shows that...

High cost of housing in metro Phoenix

Updated: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:50 PM MST
|
Axios reporter Jessica Boehm discusses the rising cost of housing after new data shows that many critical workers can't afford to live where they work.