Get great deals on NY-style pizza and more at Crust Simply Italian in Chandler

There is a trio of delicious items you can pick up for $6, like their garlic knots and fried Mozzarella. For $8, you can walk away with a NY-style pizza.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) We head to Chandler for our next happy hour at Crust Simply Italian!

Their happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. There is a trio of delicious items you can pick up for $6, like their garlic knots, truffle fries and fried Mozzarella. Be sure to try their awesome meatball sliders served with parmesan for $6, too. A Caesar salad with meatballs will come in at $7. For $8, you can walk away with a New York-style or a Margherita Ruscia pizza. Their crispy and tasty fried calamari is $9 on happy hour, and meat and cheese board for shared snacking is only $11. Lots of options to choose from and good drink deals, too!

Check out Crust’s happy hour menu here!

Crust Simply Italian locations

Happy hour at Crust runs from 3-6 p.m. Mon-Fri.

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

