Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers talks about his testimony during Jan. 6 hearings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For most of his long career in politics, Rusty Bowers was the kind of lawmaker who did most of his work away from the spotlight.

Then, just over a year ago, he was called before Congress.

For nearly an hour, the former Arizona House Speaker testified how he stood up to then-president Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Dennis Welch runs down the testimony Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) gave at the Jan. 6 hearing.

Since that day, Bowers has found himself not only in the national spotlight but in the middle of history.

For refusing to bend to Trump’s demands, President Joe Biden awarded Bowers with the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian award in the country.

And last month, prosecutors in Georgia cited Bowers’ testimony in their indictment of Trump for election meddling.

For now, Bowers is declining to share his thoughts beyond what he told Congress because he could be called as a witness in the future.

“There’s legalities and things that are coming that require a legitimacy on the part of who’s being asked the questions that they don’t have some agenda, that they’re not trying to cause harm or that there’s no vengeance I want to be as straight as I can be,” Bowers said during an interview Wednesday for the Politics Unplugged Podcast.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.